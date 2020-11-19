Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate dies at UIHC due to COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -An inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary has died from complications due to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

According to a press release, Robert William Sirovy, 64, was pronounced dead at approximately 8:02 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17th at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was recently admitted to the hospital due to declining health.

Sirovy had multiple convictions and was classified as a Sexual Predator.

His sentence began on October 20, 2006. His discharge date would have been December 14, 2132.

