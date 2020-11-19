Advertisement

African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

A medical worker attends to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of an isolation...
A medical worker attends to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of an isolation and treatment center for those with COVID-19 in Machakos, south of the capital Nairobi, in Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. As Africa is poised to surpass 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases it is Kenya's turn to worry the continent with a second surge in infections well under way. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)(Brian Inganga | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as the top public health official warns that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections.

The 54-nation continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.

The Africa CDC director warns that “if we relent, then all the sacrifices we put into efforts over the past 10 months will be wiped away,” While the world takes hope from promising COVID-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.
Dubuque Community Schools going to transition to remote learning the week after Thanksgiving
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
LIVE: Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just...
Trump invites Michigan GOP leaders to White House