African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as the top public health official warns that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections.

The 54-nation continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.

The Africa CDC director warns that “if we relent, then all the sacrifices we put into efforts over the past 10 months will be wiped away,” While the world takes hope from promising COVID-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.

