Advertisement

38 more Iowans died of COVID-19, 4,195 cases reported Thursday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 38 additional Iowans died due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high across the state.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 2,102 Iowans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 4,195 people tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of Iowans who have tested positive 198,674.

Hospitalizations went down slightly from yesterday, but remain high. The state’s data now shows 1,516 patients hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 233 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 286 Iowans are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators due to the virus.

The positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 40.2 percent based on the data the state releases publicly.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds allocates CARES funds to long term care facilities, unveils public awareness campaign
This June 5, 2009, file photo shows a Redtail hawk feeding a snake to one of her young ones...
Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door
Midwest High School Hockey League pauses all games due to Gov. Reynolds COVID-19 proclamation
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US jobless claims rise to 742,000; millions to lose aid