38 more Iowans died of COVID-19, 4,195 cases reported Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 38 additional Iowans died due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high across the state.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 2,102 Iowans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 4,195 people tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of Iowans who have tested positive 198,674.

Hospitalizations went down slightly from yesterday, but remain high. The state’s data now shows 1,516 patients hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 233 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 286 Iowans are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators due to the virus.

The positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 40.2 percent based on the data the state releases publicly.

