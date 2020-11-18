Advertisement

Woman injured in Linn County hit-and-run crash

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was hurt in a crash between two vehicles in Linn County on Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:44 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Covington Road and Stoney Point Road. Deputies and other emergency responders located a vehicle that had been hit in the area.

Officials believe that the vehicle was driving southbound on Covington Road when another vehicle, traveling north, crossed over the center line and hit the southbound vehicle. The vehicle that crossed the line did not stop at the scene of the crash.

The woman operating the southbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred.

No description was available of the other vehicle that deputies said left the scene.

Linn County Rescue, the Palo Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

