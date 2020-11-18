Windy and warmer today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mostly sunny and windy day. Temperatures should take off this morning given the gusty south wind and many locations will hit the mid-50s for highs along with wind gusts to around 35mph. Northeast Iowa may only reach the lower 50s. Tonight, temperatures won’t be as cool which will give us a head start for tomorrow. We are still on track for a spike in the 60s tomorrow afternoon along with more wind. Friday, clouds will slowly build and we’ll likely see highs only in the lower 50s. Watch for rain to approach the area on Saturday into Saturday night at least on a scattered basis. Temperatures will be chilly for the weekend as well with highs only into the lower 40s.

