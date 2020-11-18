Advertisement

Windy and mild Wednesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions continue through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to around 35 mph look likely, with isolated gusts near 40 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 40s overnight with partly cloudy skies overnight.

That will set up for a warm day on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Windy conditions are possible again for Thursday as well.

Clouds build in on Friday where highs will only be in the low 50s, with some areas not even reaching that. Scattered rain looks likely throughout the day on Saturday and could linger into Sunday as well. Highs for the weekend in the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Warm November weather continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Windy conditions continue through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to around 35 mph look likely,...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Windy and warmer today