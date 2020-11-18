Windy and mild Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions continue through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to around 35 mph look likely, with isolated gusts near 40 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 40s overnight with partly cloudy skies overnight.

That will set up for a warm day on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Windy conditions are possible again for Thursday as well.

Clouds build in on Friday where highs will only be in the low 50s, with some areas not even reaching that. Scattered rain looks likely throughout the day on Saturday and could linger into Sunday as well. Highs for the weekend in the low 40s.

