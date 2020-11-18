Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate COVID-19 spread

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools are moving to virtual instruction for a period of five days surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a statement, it was announced schools in both districts will not hold in-person classes the week of Thanksgiving (Monday and Tuesday, November 23-24) and the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday following Thanksgiving (November 30-December 2).

Classes will be provided virtually during this period and in-person classes will resume on Thursday, December 3rd.

The switch to virtual learning is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 from those who may be exposed during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Staffing issues due to COVID cases and quarantines have been ongoing and increasing within local schools, as the number of cases rise in Black Hawk County," according to the statement.

“These measures are crucial for the health of our community and our ability to reduce the burden placed on the shoulders of our health care facilities,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart Hart in a statement. “All Waterloo public recreational facilities are heightening their efforts to slow the spread and limiting attendance. I encourage all residents to limit their interactions outside the home and be vigilant in their mask wearing, hygiene practices and social distancing.”

“The data has shown that school closings, in isolation, do little to mitigate the spread. We wanted to be part of a broader effort to stem the tide of community spread across the Cedar Valley," said Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jane Lindaman in a statement. "We fully realize the burden this places on our families, and we are committed to supporting them through this effort.”

The districts will be communicating final plans with their respective families and students during the next few days.

