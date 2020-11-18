Warm November weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the southerly wind continues mild weather remains in place. After the upper 40s for lows overnight, upper 60s are with us for the afternoon. More clouds are on tap for Friday with rain chances building this weekend. The rain chance also comes with cooler conditions with highs staying in the lower 40s. The early outlook for Thanksgiving week includes clouds and seasonable temperatures.

