Tokyo sees record number of new cases amid nationwide spike

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk underpass in Tokyo,...
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk underpass in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in Tokyo have announced nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus, the biggest daily increase in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began, amid a nationwide spike in infections and as the country discusses with Olympic officials how to safely host next summer’s games.

The Tokyo metropolitan government says there were 493 new cases, surpassing the city’s previous high of 472 recorded on Aug. 1 during the peak of Japan’s earlier wave of infections.

The record increase comes as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach ended his visit to Japan to discuss how to safely host the games, which were postponed a year until next July due to the pandemic.

