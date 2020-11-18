Advertisement

Subway in southwest Cedar Rapids robbed at gunpoint, police say

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sandwich shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was robbed on Tuesday night, according to police.

At around 8:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a robbery at the Subway 555 Gateway Place SW. Employees reported that a person, described as a black male in his late 30s, allegedly robbed the business while presenting a handgun.

The man was able to flee the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. A search of the surrounding area by police did not locate the suspect.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

