Paul James retires from Linn-Mar after four seasons

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Head football coach Paul James has retired from Linn-Mar after four seasons according to a press release. In four seasons, James led the Lions to a 12-22 record. The full press release is below.

Head Linn-Mar Football Coach, Paul James, has resigned (pending board approval) after 4 seasons at Linn-Mar. His teams compiled a record of 12-22 at Linn-Mar. Coach James spent 15 years as the Head Football Coach at Cedar Rapids Washington and has an overall career record of 109-79.

Athletic Director David Brown “Paul’s impact on the youth of the Cedar Rapids Metro area over the past several decades is unparalleled. Throughout his career he has given his time to make a difference in the lives of countless young student-athletes in the area as they develop into leaders in our community. When you get to know Paul you understand that his successes in the athletic venues he has coached in have never been measured by wins and losses, but rather by the relationships he has developed along the way. I’d like to thank Coach James for all the time and commitment he gave to the Linn-Mar football program, and to our LMHS student-athletes over the past four seasons.”

“The Linn-Mar Athletic Department is committed to a culture of hard work, positivity, sportsmanship, altruism and integrity and will be looking for these qualities in our future Head Football Coach.”

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

