No. 17 Iowa State’s tight ends living up to preseason hype

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end...
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end Dylan Soehner during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 38-31. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (Associated Press) - Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner entered the season as perhaps the most celebrated group of tight ends in the country, and they still are.

Those three along with reserve Easton Dean have combined for 45 catches. Only Boston College’s tight ends, with 52, have more.

Kolar is the 17th-ranked Cyclones' second-leading receiver with 23 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Allen has 13 catches for 173 yards and two scores. Soehner is the highest-rated tight end in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coach Matt Campbell says each tight end is playing his best football this season.

