Medical expert weighs in on if governor’s mitigation efforts are enough

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, stricter mitigation efforts went into effect in Iowa, including requiring people two years or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces where they are within six feet of individuals for 15 or more minutes.

Gov. Kim Reynolds defended the new mask mandate, including the many exceptions it has for those making quick trips indoors, children and teachers in schools, and all religious activities.

“We’re at a critical component, where at this point if we don’t change the trend, flatten the curve and help address the number of individuals being hospitalized, we run the risk of really stressing capacity to our hospitals," Reynolds said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Dr. Dustin Arnold, with UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital, said hospital capabilities are being threatened with much of their staff out because of COVID-19, and they’re running out of options.

“Short of a complete lockdown, I think we’re doing everything we can do," Arnold said.

Arnold said he feels the mitigation efforts are enough for now and says he’s not in favor of a lockdown, if we can get by without one, but says if the mandate came sooner, it may have helped.

“There is probably an element of timing to that. I think the timing is best as you possibly can. I’m not sure that doing it sooner would have made a significant contribution, may have flattened it a little bit. If you look at other states that have had mask mandates for months, they have the same trajectory or shape to their curve as we do," Arnold said.

Reynolds said something similar and we looked into that claim and found of the ten states the CDC said has the fastest virus spread per 100,000 people, four have had comprehensive mask mandates for months. The others have a patchwork mandate or none at all. However, the three states where COVID is most out of control are ones that long resisted a mask mandate of any kind: North and South Dakota and Iowa.

Tuesday, Reynolds disagreed with a question about the additional efforts coming too late, saying many governors are re-assessing right now. She pointed to Iowa being able to open up quicker than other states, as a reason why people got relaxed.

“COVID fatigue. We’re seeing our numbers increase again as it moves into the Midwest and so as I’ve said all along we’re going to dial-up and dial back depending on where our numbers are at," Reynolds said.

“There’s no evidence-based study that supports wearing a parachute when you jump out of a plane is a good idea, but I think we can all agree you should wear a parachute and I think it’s that way with a mask," Arnold said.

As for what else can be done, Arnold says limiting gathering with the holidays coming up and a big one is getting your flu shot.

