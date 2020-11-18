Locals say mask rules in proclamation brings minimal change

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday was the first day of Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest public health emergency proclamation went into effect in order to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the requirements include masks for people inside of a building for more than 15 minutes where social distancing is impossible or limits on gatherings: 15 people for indoors, 30 for outdoors.

Despite those changes being put into place, some people who spoke with KCRG-TV9 said they’re not seeing much of a difference.

“I think they should have done this a long time ago,” Mike O’Donnell, of Lisbon, said. “They waited too long as far as I’m concerned.”

O’Donnell said he’s been wearing a mask since the start of the pandemic because he has underlying health conditions.

“I got everything you could think of, I got a bad heart, my lungs are bad, paralyzed; I won’t be a very good subject for it,” O’Donnell said.

Despite feeling safer with the mask mandate now in place, he said the changes he’s seeing are minimal and didn’t happen fast enough.

“What got me was when I had my friends die from it,” O’Donnell said. “It makes you think that it’s real.”

While O’Donnell said he hasn’t seen much change, Brother’s Market in Lisbon made some changes. Store Director Jim Longcor said Tuesday was the first day people were required to wear a mask while shopping.

“We tried to respect everybody’s rights at the time,” Longcor said. “At the same time, we knew that we would do everything we could do to cooperate and follow the mandate.”

While this was the first day of the statewide mandate, some city councils put their own in place, long before the governor’s announcement.

“I haven’t seen any change here at all,” Sherry Brayton said.

Brayton owns Right Frame of Mind in downtown Mount Vernon, a city that already had a mask mandate. She, too, feels something should have been put in place before the numbers in Iowa started to increase.

“We haven’t been very good about our numbers are so high here in Iowa,” Brayton said.

Despite these rules not coming as fast as some would have hoped, it gives those with underlying health conditions, like O’Donnell, a little more peace of mind and perhaps a little less anxiety.

“The more people that wear masks the safer you are,” O’Donnell said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.