Local blood banks see lower donations , likely due to coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic, as well as recent higher coronavirus cases, are putting a strain on Iowa blood banks that already normally see low donations at this time of year.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said people are usually busy during the holidays and may not make time to donate blood. But, the center wants to remind people that the need remains, especially with more people going into hospitals.

“Surgeries are still happening, traumas are still going to happen, cancer treatments are still happening," Michelle Catlett, with the center, said. "We need to make sure our hospitals have an adequate blood supply as we go into the holiday season and deal with this pandemic.”

Catlett said that the center is taking precautions to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Anyone who is interested in donating should call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, or visit their website, to set up an appointment.

