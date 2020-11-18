Advertisement

Linn County issues face covering regulation

Linn County city leaders say different cities have different needs in regard to mask mandates.
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously signed a resolution on Wednesday requiring face-coverings to be mandatory in all public places throughout the county whenever six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

The regulation will take effect on Thursday, November 19th.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the Linn County Board of Health at a meeting on Monday, November 16th.

The regulation aligns with the recommendations of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control on the use of face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It also comes after the statewide mask requirement Governor Kim Reynolds issued on Monday, November 16th.

Those not eligible for exemptions could face fines and misdemeanor penalties.

The new regulation is set to expire either when Gov. Reynolds’ “proclamation of disaster emergency expires or when the Linn County Board of Supervisors’ declaration of public health disaster expires, whichever date is later.”

