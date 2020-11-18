Juvenile seriously injured in Tuesday night crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously injured in a vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Fayette County.

Officials said they responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on V Avenue near 220th Street, about four miles west of Hawkeye, at around 7:45 p.m.

In a news release, officials said the driver, 18-year-old Drake Thompson, of West Union, was driving the vehicle northbound when he went into the west side ditch.

A juvenile passenger was taken to Sumner Hospital with serious injuries. He was later air lifted to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisonsin.

Officials said they believe Thompson was impaired at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

