Iowa’s Garza heads list of notable seniors in 2020-21 season

Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Associated Press) - Iowa forward Luka Garza could have heard his name called in Wednesday night’s NBA draft.

Instead, he opted for the uncertainty of playing a final college basketball season amid a pandemic.

Garza heads the list of notable seniors gearing up for the 2020-21 campaign. He was the Big Ten player of the year last season and finished runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin in Associated Press player of the year voting.

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

