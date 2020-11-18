Iowa’s Garza heads list of notable seniors in 2020-21 season
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Associated Press) - Iowa forward Luka Garza could have heard his name called in Wednesday night’s NBA draft.
Instead, he opted for the uncertainty of playing a final college basketball season amid a pandemic.
Garza heads the list of notable seniors gearing up for the 2020-21 campaign. He was the Big Ten player of the year last season and finished runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin in Associated Press player of the year voting.
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.