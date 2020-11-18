Iowa nurse sees her own father in her intensive care unit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A nurse in Iowa City has been caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients since March. But she never thought one of her own family members would end up in her intensive care unit.

Bridget Otto works as an ICU nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Her father contracted COVID-19 at the end of September and has been in her ICU ever since.

She said he went from being a strong active farmer to paralyzed and on a ventilator for weeks. He continues to improve, but still needs oxygen support.

Otto is sharing her very personal story because she wants to educate Iowans that the virus is everywhere and does not discriminate who it affects.

“I just want people to know that there is a real, true suffering out there and it is a direct result of this virus. And That it’s not if you’ll be affected someday, it’s when,” Otto said.

Bridget’s father continues to recover, and has vowed to walk before his grandson, Graham.

She says their family plans not to get together for Thanksgiving this year because it’s the right thing to do, so they can enjoy it next year.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

