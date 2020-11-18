Advertisement

Hy-Vee looking to fill nearly 10,000 positions

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday it is looking to fill multiple temporary and permanent positions at two of its distribution centers and at many of its stores across the Midwest.

The company said in a news release, it has nearly 10,000 jobs available as it continues to expand and open new stores.

605 of those jobs are available in eastern Iowa. The company said it is adapting to the evolving needs of customers who are shopping differently. Some of the openings include online personal shoppers, cashiers and food service clerks, among others.

Hy-Vee listed the following number of openings in some of its largest markets:

  • Cedar Rapids: 190
  • Des Moines: 1,500
  • Iowa City: 350
  • Kansas City: 445
  • Lincoln: 600
  • Madison: 150
  • Minneapolis: 1,035
  • Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075
  • Quad Cities: 670
  • Sioux City: 130
  • Sioux Falls: 525
  • Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

For more information, click here.

