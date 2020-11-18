Hy-Vee looking to fill nearly 10,000 positions

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday it is looking to fill multiple temporary and permanent positions at two of its distribution centers and at many of its stores across the Midwest.

The company said in a news release, it has nearly 10,000 jobs available as it continues to expand and open new stores.

605 of those jobs are available in eastern Iowa. The company said it is adapting to the evolving needs of customers who are shopping differently. Some of the openings include online personal shoppers, cashiers and food service clerks, among others.

Hy-Vee listed the following number of openings in some of its largest markets:

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150

Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

