Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor of former U.S. Senator Roger Jepsen

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 19th in honor and remembrance of former U.S. Senator and Lieutenant Governor Roger Jepsen.

Jepsen died at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa on Friday, November 13th.

He served Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor from 1969 to 1973 and was later elected to the U.S. Senate for Iowa, serving from 1979 to 1985.

A private service for Jepsen will also be held in Davenport on Thursday.

"As a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, a Scott County Supervisor, a state senator, Lt. Governor and U.S. Senator, Roger Jepsen’s entire life has been about selfless service to our state and country,” said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. “Throughout his political career, he championed lower taxes, a strong national defense, and was an influential voice for our farmers. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones, and I join all Iowans in commemorating the legacy he leaves behind.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

