Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor of former U.S. Senator Roger Jepsen

Former Sen. Roger Jepsen.
Former Sen. Roger Jepsen.(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 19th in honor and remembrance of former U.S. Senator and Lieutenant Governor Roger Jepsen.

Jepsen died at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa on Friday, November 13th.

He served Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor from 1969 to 1973 and was later elected to the U.S. Senate for Iowa, serving from 1979 to 1985.

A private service for Jepsen will also be held in Davenport on Thursday.

"As a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, a Scott County Supervisor, a state senator, Lt. Governor and U.S. Senator, Roger Jepsen’s entire life has been about selfless service to our state and country,” said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. “Throughout his political career, he championed lower taxes, a strong national defense, and was an influential voice for our farmers. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones, and I join all Iowans in commemorating the legacy he leaves behind.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Officials said they responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on V Avenue near 220th Street,...
Juvenile seriously injured in Tuesday night crash in Fayette County
National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School Vesterheim in Decorah is temporarily...
Decorah Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School closes campus temporarily due to pandemic
A nurse in Iowa City has been caring for the sickest COVID patients since March. But she never...
Iowa nurse sees her own father in her intensive care unit
A nurse in Iowa City has been caring for the sickest COVID patients since March. But she never...
Iowa nurse cares for her own father in the intensive care unit
The father of a woman shot and killed by police in a home, is now suing a former police officer...
Family of woman shot and killed by police in Texas sue former police officer