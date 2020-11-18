Advertisement

Dubuque restaurant owner explains why his business will not follow the city’s mask mandate

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - When you walk into Backpocket Brewery the first thing you will see is a table full of masks.

“At Backpocket, if you want a beer you need to have a seat, you need to have a mask, and you need to be 21,” Jacob Simmons, the establishment’s owner, said. “They are all non-negotiable, just requirements to order a beer at the bar.”

But, the Dubuque Police Department said this has not been the case at all businesses.

The owner of 7 Hills Brewing Company went to Facebook to explain why he does not follow the mandate. On a lengthy post, he said he does not rule by force, that every business should follow its own rules, and that “Simon Says” should not now be “Science Says.”

Police Chief Mark Dalsing said they have issued three citations to the restaurant for not complying. The latest citation means a $750 fine and $85 in court costs.

“There comes a point in time when you are wasting everybody’s time to keep issuing citations, but we will keep documenting them to make sure we have a very thorough case when it does go to court," Dalsing said.

Dalsing said not enforcing the mandate could hurt businesses.

“This is a health issue and we want you to have a long, successful business, but if we have to go to a shutdown because of the spread of COVID, it is not doing any good,” Dalsing explained.

Dalsing said they have received over 100 complaints of people and businesses not following the mandate thus far.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

