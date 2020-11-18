Advertisement

Dubuque restaurant closes despite hopes for expansion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods and Catering in Dubuque says it is closing for good.

This comes after the restaurant initially had plans to expand to the upstairs of the building and expand its outdoor seating to accommodate more patrons.

When the owners applied for a conditional use permit through the city for the expansions, they learned the location wasn’t zoned to be a restaurant. On top of that, neighbors started a petition to stop the expansion citing increased traffic and noise concerns.

Now, the business also faces additional difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Reynolds recent proclamation that placed restrictions on restaurants and bars.

“We explored all of the options and determined that we simply will not be able to sustain this business in our neighborhood right now,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

Thank you to all of our supporters for your words and actions of encouragement over the past few weeks - we were...

Posted by Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods, & Catering on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

