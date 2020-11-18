Advertisement

Dolly Parton adds pandemic hero to list of accomplishments

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA...
FILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton tweeted Wednesday, April 1, that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — Dolly Parton is being celebrated in song with a rewritten version of her own “Jolene” for her contribution to an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Northeastern University associate English professor Ryan Cordell posted a video on Twitter of himself performing a tweaked version of Parton’s signature song.

It’s renamed “Vaccine” and has drawn tens of thousands of views.

The lyrics were written by linguist and author Gretchen McCulloch. She posted them online and invited people to record them.

Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week.

