Decorah Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School closes campus temporarily due to pandemic

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School Vesterheim announced on Wednesday it is temporarily closing its campus, including the museum store and main building, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Programs will still be offered online during the closure, and the museum store will continue to offer online shopping with delivery and curbside pickup.

In a news release, President and CEO Chris Johnson said Vesterheim will be monitoring virus numbers in Winneshiek County as it works to decide when it will reopen.

Additionally, Vesterheim staff are working from home during the campus closure. However, museum staff are still answering the main phone line.

For more information visit Vesterheim.org.

