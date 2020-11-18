Crash on I-80 blocks eastbound lane near Williamsburg early Wednesday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The left lane of I-80 eastbound was blocked temporarily Wednesday morning between Exit 220, Iowa 149 to Exit 225, US 151.

That’s near Williamsburg.

The Iowa DOT reported a crash caused the closure, but there has been no word from officials yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Traffic does appear to be moving again in the left lane.

This is a developing story.

I-80 EB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 220 - IA 149; County Road V77 to Exit 225 - US 151; County Road W21 (near Williamsburg). https://t.co/HVIOGaHirX — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) November 18, 2020

