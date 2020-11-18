Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man found dead in Boone County

Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADRID, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids man was found dead in Boone County after his body was discovered underneath a bridge.

Investigators say Michael England, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, November 14, after a person called the Boone County Sheriff’s 911 to report a body underneath the High Trestle Trail Bridge.

It is unknown at this time if his death was a suicide, accidental or other.

The case remains under investigation.

The Boone County Medical Examiner, Boone County Hospital, Boone County Conservation, Boone County Search and Rescue, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene. Iowa State University Police also assisted with the investigation.

