40 COVID-19 related deaths, 3,896 more cases reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a new record high 40 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations hit another record high.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 2,064 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 3,896 more COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases to 194,479.

Hospitalizations went up again, as the state’s data now shows 1,527 patients hospitalized with the virus. 234 of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours, 283 of them are in the ICU and 134 are on ventilators.

This comes as the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report said nearly all metrics are worsening in the state compared to the previous week.

The document, issued to all 50 states by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday, November 15, and obtained by ABC News on Tuesday, described the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa as “exponential and unyielding.”

However, there is hope on the horizon as Pfizer announced on Wednesday new test results show its COVID-19 vaccine is 95 percent effective, safe to use and protects those most at risk of dying due to the virus.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted in Iowa or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

