2020 Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament canceled due to pandemic

The 2020 Battle of Waterloo 32-team dual meet wrestling tournament has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(Courtesy: Battle of Waterloo Facebook page)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Battle of Waterloo 32-team dual meet wrestling tournament has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Battle of Waterloo Committee made the announcement on Wednesday.

The tournament had been scheduled for December 18 and 19 at Young Arena.

Organizers say they are hopeful the pandemic will have receded enough to be able to hold the tournament safely in 2021.

