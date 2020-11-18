2020 Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament canceled due to pandemic

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Battle of Waterloo 32-team dual meet wrestling tournament has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Battle of Waterloo Committee made the announcement on Wednesday.

The tournament had been scheduled for December 18 and 19 at Young Arena.

Organizers say they are hopeful the pandemic will have receded enough to be able to hold the tournament safely in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.