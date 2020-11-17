Advertisement

Waterloo shooting victim identified

Nov. 17, 2020
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo woman who died in a recent shooting.

Police say Jada J. Young-Mills, 27, died at Unity Point Hospital from gunshot wound injuries after a shooting that happened on Saturday, November 14th.

Lasondra A. Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder in Young-Mills' death.

At 12:12 A.M. on the night of the shooting, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies heard gunshots in the ara of Edison Street and Grandview Avenue in Waterloo, according to a release.

A Waterloo Police Officer found Young-Mills suffering from injuries at 723 Dawson Street in Waterloo.

Investigators later arrested Johnson in connection with the incident. She is currently in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department.

