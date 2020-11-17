Advertisement

Waterloo man identified as body found in southern Minn.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office in southern Minnesota announced Monday it has identified the male who was found Wednesday morning in rural Mower County.(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KCRG) — The Mower County Sheriff’s Office in southern Minnesota announced Monday it has identified the male who was found Wednesday morning in rural Mower County.

Authorities identified the victim as David Warne Sutter, 67, of Waterloo, Iowa.

Sutter’s body had been found Tuesday evening in rural Mower County near 260th Street and 690th Avenue in Grand Meadow Township, approximately 20 miles northeast of Austin.

Mower County Sheriff Steven C. Sandvik says there are currently no indications of foul play or immediate concern for public safety.

The investigation into Sutter’s death remains ongoing and an autopsy of his body will be completed by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

