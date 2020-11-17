Advertisement

US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October


Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. The plant was converted into a ventilator factory, as hospitals battling the coronavirus report shortages of the life-saving devices. The company has promised to deliver 50,000 by July 4.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production rose 1.1% in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic.

It was a rebound after a downturn in September, but production still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The rise was slightly better than the 1% analysts were expecting and combined with an upward revision in September’s number, has to be seen as good news as coronavirus cases spike across the U.S. and states re-instate restrictions.

It’s unclear what manufacturers will face in the coming months, but a sudden decline in demand, possibly combined with government-imposed restrictions on their operations due to the virus, could severely dampen industrial output.

A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1%, but is still about 5% below its level in February before the coronavirus outbreak swept through the U.S., closing businesses, factories and schools.

In October, industry operated at 72.8% of capacity, down from a reading of 77% of capacity a year ago.

Utilities' output rose 3.9 percent, but output at mines fell 0.6 percent and is now 14.4 percent below where it was this time last year.

September’s number was revised upward from -0.6% to -0.4%. It remains the only decline since April’s 12.7% drop.



