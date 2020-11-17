Two charged with child endangerment after unsecured firearm leads to accidental shooting

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials charged two people in Dyersville after a November 4 incident in which a 21-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her 2-year-old child.

Investigators said the toddler found a handgun that had been left unsecured and accidentally shot the woman. The woman was taken to a Dubuque hospital, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital.

Officials charged 23-year-old Logan Richard Keller and 21-year-old Meriah Ann Carlyle with child endangerment.

