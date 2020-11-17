Springville moving schools to virtual learning starting Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Springville Community School District will be learning online as of Tuesday, due to the situation in the area regarding the novel coronavirus.

Pat Hocking, the district’s superintendent, and Kate O’Brien-May, the school board president, made the announcement in a letter sent to parents on Monday. They cited the high test positivity rates for COVID-19 in Linn County and the state, along with a high number of positive cases and resultant quarantine periods in the district itself.

The period of virtual instruction will run from Tuesday, November 17, until Tuesday, November 24. Athletics and extracurricular activities will be canceled until November 30.

“We are sorry we are at this point and we understand the extra burden this puts on our families; however, given the current conditions of our school, city, and countywide positivity rate of COVID-19 we are forced to make these very difficult decisions to keep our students, staff and community safe,” Hocking and O’Brien-May said, in the letter.

Attendance will be required for students during the period of online-only classes. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up each day.

Read the letter to Springville parents below:

"Dear Springville Students, Parents/Guardians and Community,

We are saddened to announce that we will be transitioning to Continuous Learning Online from Tuesday, November 17 through Tuesday, November 24th. Between the Linn County Public Health Department positivity rates, the state of Iowa’s positivity rates, and the number of positive cases and quarantines within the Springville CSD community we feel this decision is in the best interest of the Springville CSD at this time. Additionally, all athletics and extracurricular activities will be canceled during this time starting after school today, Monday, November 16th through Monday, November 30th.

Each building principal will be sending out additional information via email today regarding specific information for your student’s online learning. Please be patient during this time as we are working diligently to prepare and answer questions as we receive them.

Breakfast and lunches will be available every day. Meal pick up will be daily from 11 am-12:30 pm at the main door of the secondary buildings as it will be marked Meal Pick Up. Please sign up here. You only need to sign up once, but you must be signed up by 6 pm tonight for your meals. Pick up will be available tomorrow, so please sign up ASAP so we may have an accurate count for the remainder of the time we are out. Once we return back to school, we will return with lunches being served as in the past.

Attendance/participation for students will be required throughout the duration of the Continuous Learning Online sessions. If your student is sick and unable to participate in the learning, please call in an absence as you would normally.

It is important for families to continue to notify the school of any quarantines or positive cases so we can continue to keep updated data on the pandemic. Feel free to contact administrators or any of the school offices. We are sorry we are at this point and we understand the extra burden this puts on our families; however, given the current conditions of our school, city, and countywide positivity rate of COVID-19 we are forced to make these very difficult decisions to keep our students, staff and community safe.

Sincerely,

Pat Hocking, Superintendent

Kate O’Brien-May, School Board President"

