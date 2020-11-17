Sen. Chuck Grassley exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley announced Tuesday he has been exposed to COVID-19, but is not currently experiencing any symptoms.

In a statement, Grassley said he is following doctors' orders by immediately quarantining while he awaits the results of a COVID-19 test. He also stressed the importance of following public health guidelines.

He plans to continue working from home.

