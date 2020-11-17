Public health officials seeking to contract extra contact tracing help

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are allowing proposals to be submitted for a contract to aid in contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, amid the widespread transmission of the virus throughout Iowa.

The request for proposals from the Iowa Department of Public Health is based on “an emergency and expedited” need for assistance in the state’s efforts to conduct contact tracing and case investigation. Funding for the contract, should one be awarded, would come from the CARES Act. The contract would run from November 30, 2020, until at least January 31, 2021, with extensions possible if necessary.

Any group, organization, or business with experience in similar efforts, whether they are for-profit, non-profit, or within a government, can submit a proposal to the department.

Proposals to the state must be submitted by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 17. The department will announce the acceptance of proposals by Friday, November 20.

