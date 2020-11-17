Advertisement

Public health officials seeking to contract extra contact tracing help

Contact tracing
Contact tracing(WRDW)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are allowing proposals to be submitted for a contract to aid in contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, amid the widespread transmission of the virus throughout Iowa.

The request for proposals from the Iowa Department of Public Health is based on “an emergency and expedited” need for assistance in the state’s efforts to conduct contact tracing and case investigation. Funding for the contract, should one be awarded, would come from the CARES Act. The contract would run from November 30, 2020, until at least January 31, 2021, with extensions possible if necessary.

Any group, organization, or business with experience in similar efforts, whether they are for-profit, non-profit, or within a government, can submit a proposal to the department.

Proposals to the state must be submitted by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 17. The department will announce the acceptance of proposals by Friday, November 20.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

COVID crisis consuming the country
COVID crisis consuming the country
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge
Gov. Reynolds says “there’s science on both sides” of mask-use debate at Tuesday press conference
Gov. Reynolds says “there’s science on both sides” of mask-use debate at Tuesday press conference
Researchers said there’s little evidence that wearing a face mask during physical activity...
Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases