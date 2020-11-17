Iowa State imposing stricter fan attendance limits due to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fewer fans will be seen at upcoming athletics events at Iowa State University, according to officials, due to high rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The school, in an open letter from Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, posted on his department’s website, said that only families and guests of athletes and coaching staff will be allowed in Jack Trice Stadium to attend an upcoming game against Kansas State on Saturday, November 21.

A similar restriction will be placed on attendance at basketball games at the school during the month of November. Pollard said that the school will assess the situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state and make a determination about attendance in those sports going forward.

“The fan base has been incredibly compliant with mitigation measures this fall, and there are no known cases of COVID resulting from fans attending our games. However, we feel it is in the best interest of our state, community and university, for the Iowa State Athletics Department to be a leader in limiting social gatherings during these times," Pollard said, in the statement.

Refunds will be made available after the end of the season.

