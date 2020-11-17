Hospitals plead for people to continue following COVID 19 safety protocols

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospital leaders said on Monday that they are close to being in a dire position to treat the people infected by COVID-19.

Through a meeting streamed live on Facebook, health experts with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics pleaded with people to keep following all safety measures to keep hospitalizations manageable. They said they were seeing more patients in the hospital than they ever wanted to see.

Those leading the fight against-COVID 19 insist that people were becoming complacent with wearing masks and distancing, specifically with loved ones. They said the pandemic has lasted a long time and they understand that, but people need to keep trying to find different methods of visiting with others.

UIHC did add 10 more intensive care unit beds in preparation for more people being hospitalized. Officials warned that if numbers didn’t start going down, there could be reductions in the number of elective surgeries.

“I would just plead to you, please stick to safety standards,” Theresa Brennan, with UIHC, said. “We are close, and what I mean by close is, I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s probably going to be a few more months, but hopefully, we can see the end coming.”

