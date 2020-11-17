Gusty south wind ushers in warm air

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer southerly winds move in for the middle of the week. This brings the mildest of conditions our way in the next few days. Look for the 50s on Wednesday and the widespread 60s on Thursday. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 35 mph possible. A front sets up to the south of the state for the weekend. This brings showers and warmer air to interact with colder air over Iowa. Have a great night!

