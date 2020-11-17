Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s longest-serving U.S. senator has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his office, hours after announcing he had been potentially exposed to the virus.

Sen. Chuck Grassley made the announcement on Tuesday evening. He said earlier in the day that he began to quarantine after learning of a close contact with somebody who has tested positive.

“While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors' orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home," Grassley said, in a statement. "I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can.”

Grassley, 87, of New Hartford, said that his offices will remain open during this time.

