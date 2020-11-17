Gov. Reynolds says “there’s science on both sides” of mask-use debate at Tuesday press conference

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters “there’s science on both sides” of the mask-use debate," adding that she still encourages people to wear them.

Reynolds also addressed the public and answered questions about new mitigation efforts announced on Monday night to help stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, discussed more COVID testing efforts being done in Iowa prisons, let health professionals speak about the need for convalescent plasma (saying that the need could soon outweigh the supply, and possibly as soon as December 1st).

Watch the video below to see the full press conference:

Gov. Reynolds Press Conference WATCH: Governor Reynolds holds press conference to update public on State's pandemic response. https://bit.ly/3nw4zBl Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

This story is developing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.