Gov. Reynolds says “there’s science on both sides” of mask-use debate at Tuesday press conference
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters “there’s science on both sides” of the mask-use debate," adding that she still encourages people to wear them.
Reynolds also addressed the public and answered questions about new mitigation efforts announced on Monday night to help stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, discussed more COVID testing efforts being done in Iowa prisons, let health professionals speak about the need for convalescent plasma (saying that the need could soon outweigh the supply, and possibly as soon as December 1st).
