FDA: don’t use plasma from vaccinated people

By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to take plasma from those who have tested one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA says there’s a level of uncertainty surrounding the convalescent plasma since the vaccines are still in trial phases.

The agency issued an emergency use authorization in August for the use of blood plasma. The idea is that people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections have plasma that is filled with antibodies against the virus, and can therefore, kick-start a patient’s immune response.

The FDA also extended the enforcement discretion for the emergency use authorization through the end of February.

