Faith organization petitions Governor Reynolds to take stronger measures against COVID 19

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 800 people of faith petitioned Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday to make several changes to how the state is handling the pandemic.

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa was the group presenting that petition to the Governor. The group asked that a statewide mask mandate be in place especially for students, teachers, and healthcare workers. They also wanted gatherings to be limited to only people who live in the household and believe restaurants should be operating at less than half capacity with staff being required to wear a face covering. Those leading the effort say the Governor’s current message to the state isn’t working.

“The message that has been delivered by our governor time and again for months is that Iowans would do the right thing; it is clear that that message is not working,” said Connie Ryan, the Executive Director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa.

The group did try to pressure the Governor to implement these safety measures over the summer as well.

