Expansion planned for veterans memorial in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County plans to expand its veterans memorial next year, allowing families to honor more veterans.

The Johnson County Veterans Affairs department said the current memorial is getting too full, after expanding four times already in the last seven years. The bricks honor Iowa veterans from the Civil War to Iraq and Afghanistan. The new expansion, set for next spring, will add room for 112 more names, labeled on blocks of granite.

Gary Boseneiler, the county’s Veterans Affairs director says the memorial may be simple but still holds a purpose.

“Our memorial is unique in that we don’t have heavy equipment, planes, tanks, and choppers, et cetera," Boseneiler said. "But each veteran who is honored here we are preserving their legacy.”

Right now, the memorial houses 900 bricks. Anyone who wants to add a name to the memorial should contact Johnson County Veterans Affairs to buy a granite block for $150.

