Dubuque non-profit partners with city to address generational poverty issues

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s Fountain of Youth program will be working with the city to take a deeper look at changing a mindset from families that have lived in poverty for generations.

The initiative is called “Real Talk: Community in Change." The group will be live-streaming the conversations every Tuesday on Facebook.

“It is going to be solutions that is going to be talked about, and not argument or a banter,” Caprice Jones, the group’s executive director, said. “We are going to talk about things that can better the community as a whole inwardly and outwardly.”

The first event starts Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The Fountain of Youth Program and the Dubuque Department of Human Services will meet with the goal to change from the mindset of intergenerational poverty.

Every 90 days the non-profit will switch and focus on other city departments, including Housing, Education, and Economic Development.

