Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Fort Madison Penitentiary

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) -A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, the officer was working at their post in a living unit when the inmate approached the officer and began hitting them several times in the face with a closed-fist.

Other staff quickly intervened and were able to restrain the inmate.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be examined for injuries to their face and has since been released. The inmate was not injured during the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.

