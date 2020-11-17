Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Fort Madison Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) -A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, the officer was working at their post in a living unit when the inmate approached the officer and began hitting them several times in the face with a closed-fist.

Other staff quickly intervened and were able to restrain the inmate.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be examined for injuries to their face and has since been released. The inmate was not injured during the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.

