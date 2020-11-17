Advertisement

Cooler today, warm up starts tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be our coolest day of the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 40s throughout the afternoon.

Overall our weather pattern continues to stay fairly quiet the rest of the week. Tonight and into tomorrow, a warm front will start to move into the state. Because of dry air, no precipitation is expected with this, but overnight lows will most likely be achieved around midnight and warm through the morning. Low to mid-30s as you head out the door tomorrow and temperatures rise quickly into the 50s by the afternoon.

Gusty south winds will also come from this front with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the day.

Highs rise into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday before falling back into the 50s on Friday due to a cold front. Next chance of rain comes this weekend.

Sunshine and seasonally cool air