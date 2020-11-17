Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police requesting assistance with hit-and-run investigation

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver involved in a recent hit-and-run incident.

On Monday, November 9th, police and firefighters responded to a two-car accident at 6:56 A.M. on 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW involving a pickup truck and minivan.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup was traveling eastbound on 33rd Avenue, cross the centerline and hit the westbound minivan head-on.

According to witnesses, the driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene after the collision. Officers later determined the pickup truck was stolen.

The driver of the minivan was identified as 34-year-old Haley Renee Wiebel.

Police say the passenger compartment of the minivan had “significant intrusion” from the crash and Wiebel had to be extricated by first responders. Wiebel suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup has not been located at this time. Investigators have confirmed that the pickup truck was stolen from Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar, at 365 33rd Avenue SW, earlier that morning.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, was at the scene after the crash or that has any additional information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

