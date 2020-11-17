Anamosa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man serving a sentence for sexual abuse at Anamosa State Penitentiary has died due to complications arising from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Jonathan William Strain, 59, was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at 4:47 a.m. on Monday morning. He was being treated for issues from COVID-19, likely exacerbated by other pre-existing medical conditions, according to officials.

The Anamosa prison has been the site of the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases in a correctional facility. As of Monday evening, a total of 859 cases have been identified at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic among inmates and staff. Most of those positive tests have been in recent weeks. Currently, 262 inmates have an active infection with the virus, along with 54 corrections staff members.

Strain was serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in O’Brien County.

This is the second inmate from the Anamosa facility to die in a week. Last Monday, officials said David Streets died from COVID-19 and other conditions.

