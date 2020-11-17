Advertisement

A nice one ahead, warmer in a few days

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather this week continues to look pretty nice with dry days continuing. Today will be the coolest with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight into tomorrow, a warm front moves across the area, but with the air so dry, no precipitation is expected. Watch for gusty south winds to kick in tomorrow, helping push our temperatures well into the 50s. Thursday continues to look like the nicest of the bunch with partly cloudy sky and highs well into the 60s. A cold front will increase the clouds on Friday, knocking temperatures back to the 40s and 50s. Plan on our next chance of rain to arrive this weekend along with chilly highs into the 40s.

